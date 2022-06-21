Better Call Saul season 6: Bob Odenkirk teases Walt, Jesse cameos

We know there are a lot of surprising moments ahead through the remaining episodes of Better Call Saul season 6, and there’s also a huge cameo.

To be specific, there are two huge cameos! Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are coming back as Walt and Jesse. We still remain absolutely stunned that that AMC allowed this news to get out in advance, but that may be a sign that there are some other glorious secrets still under wraps!

While Bob Odenkirk did not give a ton of details away on the appearances in a new interview with Metro, he definitely said enough to at least get our attention:

“[It was] so good. Seeing Bryan and Aaron playing Walt and Jesse… It’s not just one time… And it was great.”

What does Bob mean by “not just one time”? They could be doing more than one scene, and that could make some sense given the intersections that Better Call Saul is about to have with Breaking Bad. The big mystery to us, at least at the moment, is what the purpose of these scenes are. We’re not just replaying clips from the old show, so what makes them important to the story we’re getting now, as opposed to including them back when Breaking Bad was first on the air. It certainly makes sense that Walt and Jesse met Saul more times than we saw, but a lot of those visits were pretty important for the journey of Walter White.

Hopefully, some answers will become a big clearer when Better Call Saul returns on July 11.

