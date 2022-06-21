Irma Vep season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Mira looks ahead

Next week on Irma Vep season 1 episode 4, you are going to see the show continue to be as quirky and satirical as ever. What happens when you’ve got a big-name star looking to branch out and an eccentric director? Something that is endlessly entertaining and different from everything is out there.

It’s ironic in a way that the show has a big-name star in Alicia Vikander at the center of it, given that it feels more like an indie movie than almost any other show out there. It’s not interested in doing anything conventional, and the life of a Hollywood star is often not this in any way.

To get some more information on where the story will go from here, be sure to check out the full Irma Vep season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

Mira accepts offers from her sponsor and agent while immersing herself in her new role; Rene experiences a vision and a crisis.

Will this be the episode that starts to bring more attention around the show? We’d love to say that but as things stand at the moment, this may not be one that develops a following as it’s airing. It’s based on a cult hit from decades ago, and we could easily see this as the sort of product that develops a cult following of its own after the fact. We’ll just have to see where things are a few months from now, but we hope word of mouth spreads about this. It’s also a binge-worthy show, and we’re not someone who passes around that label easily. A lot of series typically feel like they’re better with a week in between, but this one functions either way.

