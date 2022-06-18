Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Given the events of the month of June so far, there’s definitely a lot for the show to mine comedically!

Yet, there’s not going to be a chance to do that, whether that means now or in the reasonably-immediate future. We’re stuck waiting until the fall to have the show back on the air, even though there will be repeats that air on the weekends over the next few months.

So what IS the timeline leading into the new season? Are there some specific new announcements that you should look forward to? We thought it would be useful to get into that a little bit more.

As long as another cast member doesn’t decide to depart the show over the next few weeks, there’s a chance that we’re going to be without huge news for a while. SNL basically shuts down for the summer, with the producers getting a break while the cast and crew pursue some other projects. They all need it, given that the show itself tends to take up a good two-thirds of the year.

Since we are projecting a premiere date in either late September or early October, our assumption is that at some point a few weeks before that, we should keep our eyes peeled for some hosting news. They may announce it a little bit sooner to the date, but in the past we have seen someone confirmed the first week or two of the month. Around the same time, there should be confirmation on a few new cast members. We’re expecting around three at least, given that there were four people who departed in season 47. While some people out there probably prefer a smaller cast, this benefits the show a little bit more — it gives them more flexibility with actors taking on other gigs here and there.

