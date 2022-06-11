Big Sky season 3: How much will Jensen Ackles help the show?

We know that Big Sky season 3 is not going to be premiering until the fall but for now, it’s still getting a reasonable amount of press. What’s the reason for it? All you have to do is look in the direction of one Jensen Ackles! His character of Beau Arlen made an appearance at the end of the season 2 finale, and the plan is for the Supernatural alum to play a big-time role moving into season 3.

So how much could this end up helping the show? While we can’t say anything for sure until we see the ratings, we tend to believe the impact will be significant. Jensen has an enormous following thanks to playing Dean Winchester, and that’s before you even realize he is playing Soldier Boy on The Boys right now. We think there were many people who decided to watch Walker because of Jared Padalecki’s involvement, and we tend to think that the impact could be pretty darn similar here.

We’re sure that ABC is hoping that Jensen’s appearance will make an immediate impact on the future of Big Sky. This is a series that the network invested a lot in from the jump, but it experienced some ratings tumbles over the course of season 2. The hope now is most likely that season 3 will be a comeback and a chance to bring new people on board. It’s also one of the reasons why we’re expecting a creative reset of sorts: We don’t think the producers want viewers who are coming in mostly for Jensen to be confused with what happened beforehand.

(Of course, if you are watching because of Ackles’ involvement, we do recommend that you check out the first two seasons — there’s a lot of intense and exciting stuff that happens in them!)

