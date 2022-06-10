Westworld season 4: Ariana DeBose plays coy on mystery role

As we prepare for the premiere of Westworld season 4 a little later this month, there are a multitude a things to look towards. Take, for example, the new role played by Evan Rachel Wood, or the return of James Marsden after a season away from the HBO hit.

For the sake of this article, though, why not discuss Ariana DeBose? Executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy caught the West Wide Story star at the perfect time. She is coming off of winning an Academy Award for that and clearly, her star is very much on the rise.

However, continue to be disappointed if you expect the actress/singer to divulge a lot of information about her role in advance. Speaking in a new interview with USA Today, the actress said that it was a “hard show” to work on, but that speaks mostly to the ambition and the amount of effort that goes into every single episode. She made it clear that a twist and turn could come at just about any moment, and marveled at how they’ve been able to take on such a massive operation over the course of four seasons.

We do think that pretty early on in season 4, the network is going to need to do something in order to better reset the story. It’s been off the air for so long and we know that things here have a tendency to be so dense; with that in mind, you can’t be altogether shocked or upset if people out there do not remember all of the finer details. It’s hard to expect anything of the sort here.

