Made for Love canceled at HBO Max; no season 3 coming

Nobody likes to see a show get canceled — especially one like Made for Love, which had potential for so much more.

According to a report from Variety, the quirky series (which featured a stellar cast from top to bottom) won’t be coming back for another season. That’s especially a shame given that season 3 promised a totally new power dynamic and with that likely came the potential for a number of different twists and avenues to explore.

In a new statement confirming the end of the series, here is what HBO Max had to say per the aforementioned streaming service:

“We are tremendously grateful for the truly spectacular journey of these past two seasons, courtesy of Alissa Nutting, Christina Lee, Cristin [Milioti], Billy [Magnussen], Ray [Romano] and the entire Made for Love cast and creative team — especially Zelda the talking dolphin and everyone’s favorite synthetic love interest, Diane … Like a Gogol chip, the series will always be on our minds.”

While we suppose it’s always possible in theory that the show could find another life elsewhere, we wouldn’t bank on that for the time being. It is really hard for streaming shows to hop over to another surface or broadcast network, even though it does happen here and there. The biggest thing we’re hoping for in the aftermath of this cancellation is simply that HBO Max as a streamer does not give up on producing unique, original ideas; we know that sometimes, programmers balk at that in favor of going with something a little more safe, even if that often isn’t the right move.

Also, someone else needs to hire Cristin Milioti in something else right away — she has been fantastic in more or less every single thing she’s done over time.

