The Walking Dead spin-off Tales of the Walking Dead gets premiere date

While you wait for The Walking Dead to air its final season over on AMC later this year, there is another off-shoot of this world coming. To be specific, we’re talking here about Tales of the Walking Dead, a spin-off anthology where every episode will have a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end.

Per the official AMC logline, the show is “focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. Each episode has its own distinct tone and point of view — but the stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations. We get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos and mysteries of the Walking Dead.”

So when will episodes air? The premiere is set for Sunday, August 14 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, and the first two episodes will be available that same day on the AMC+ streaming service. After this, you will be able to episodes week in and week out.

We know that one of these episodes is going to be an Alpha origin story where Samantha Morton is set to reprise her role as that character. Otherwise, there will be some stories involving new characters, and we’ll have to see whether or not those matter in the grander scheme of the franchise.

While we are excited to see what is coming up next on the show, our hope is that the series won’t go in the direction of American Horror Stories, which kicked off in interesting fashion but faltered when it comes to the storytelling. All of these episodes need to be compelling, different, and worth getting into on a weekly basis. You want viewers to remember them many weeks after the fact.

