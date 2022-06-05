Is Riverdale new tonight on The CW? Are you going to have the opportunity to dive into season 6 episode 17 in a few hours?

If you saw the promo last week for what lies ahead, then you know that there is some absolutely-bonkers stuff coming up down the pipeline here. Think in terms of SlaughterCon, a convention that is designed for be all sorts of terrifying. There’s probably some pretty scary stuff that goes down there, and you can also expect some … music? Well, this episode (titled “American Psychos”) is also going to double as the musical one for the season.

To get some other news all about what you can expect to see, be sure to check out the full Riverdale season 6 episode 17 synopsis below:

THE CAST PERFORM MUSICAL NUMBERS FROM AMERICAN PSYCHO THE MUSICAL – In order to catch the Trash Bag Killer once and for all, Betty (Lili Reinhart) devises a plan to hold a serial killer convention in Riverdale. Elsewhere, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) receives some news about Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) that sends her spiraling, while Archie (KJ Apa) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) try to loosen the grip Percival (guest star Chris O’Shea) has over his workers. Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick and Casey Cott also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams & Greg Murray (#617). Original airdate 6/12/2022.

There isn’t that much left to go this season and beyond just that, there isn’t all that much left to go in the series as a whole. With that being said, it’s mostly our advice to savor just about every second of the show that we’ve got left at this point. (Season 7, premiering in 2023, is going to be the final one; prepare accordingly.)

