Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Wouldn’t an episode be a great way to have a laugh and relax on the weekend?

There are times where we wish that SNL was more of a year-round thing, and this is 100% one of those times. After all, there is no installment on the air tonight, and pending some last-minute surprise there won’t be any more until September or October. We are now in the second week of the annual, lengthy summer hiatus.

In some ways, this hiatus may be more unusual than most, given that we are waiting around for the return of a show that may not look or feel anywhere near similar to what it did over the past few years. Losing Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney all in the span of one finale is a lot, and there is always a theoretical possible that some other people could also leave. At least we think that Kenan Thompson and Cecily Strong will be around for at least one more year, and these two could be the anchors of what the show decides to do comedically in the near future. Michael Che and Colin Jost are also seemingly still around for Weekend Update, though this often does not impact the rest of the show.

It may be September before we get a good sense of what the bulk of the show is going to look like for season 48. Lorne Michaels and producers often take their time to find the right cast members for a new season, and they don’t tend to rush these announcements. They honestly don’t need to, given the fact that they don’t really start pre-production on the premiere until the days leading up to it. This does give them a little more leeway to make the right decision, and they absolutely need to — this is a show that needs some more stars now!

