Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2: A big Kanan question mark

Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 is coming, and it’s quite a relief to even know when it will be back on the air! If you missed the news from earlier this week, the prequel is set to arrive on August 14, and we imagine that there’s all sorts of other previews we’ll see for it along the way.

For the sake of this article, what we want to do is dive into a very-important question with the title character himself. How in the world is Kanan Stark going to find his way back into the action?

If you remember, at the end of season 1 Raq decided to send her son away. The idea here was that with Detective Howard dead, he would need to be able to be incognito for a little while until things calmed down. She’d also effectively used him to do something that she could not; she recognized that Howard had a significant weakness in the form of his son. All of this dramatic, dark, and compelling to watch.

With all of this said, we know that Kanan isn’t going to be gone from Jamaica, Queens for all that long. The show would be less exciting if he was! The idea moving into season 2 is that something brings him back, but what? It could be tied to Howard not really being dead, but even with that, we’re not sure things are any safer for him. Kanan’s going to be dealing with a lot of trauma early on in this season, but he’s also harder and tougher because of it. There are reasons why he is able to turn off his emotion so easily in Power, and we could be getting a better sense of why that is.

What do you think is going to happen on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2?

