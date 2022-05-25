Is Christiane Paul leaving FBI: International, Katrin Jaeger in finale?

Tonight on the FBI: International season 1 finale, we were reminded of one thing above all else: Being Scott Forrester is difficult. That’s even more so when you risk your career to help your mother, only to then realize that it doesn’t work as planned.

For most of this episode, Forrester went off the grid to a certain extent to try and help her; yet, at the conclusion of the episode, she told him to forget her entirely. Will that actually happen? Probably not. Instead, this whole ordeal will likely just increase his resolve to try and make sure that she has a different life that does not involve being in darkness.

The news tonight for Scott was bittersweet, to put it mildly — he gained something for his mother but also lost in terms of the connection he wanted. That’s before we get to the other bad news: Katrin Jaeger is seemingly leaving the team. After all we saw with her being threatened with her job, we did seemingly say goodbye to the character with a toast tonight. We’d love for that to be a celebratory affair without question, but there is still something dark lingering underneath the surface here.

Will we learn more about Jaeger’s replacement over the next few months? That feels possible, unless there’s some switch-around coming and Christiane Paul ends up stick around. We are aware, though, that this franchise does tend to have a certain degree of turnover, so it wouldn’t come as THAT much of a shock if this did end up being the end of the road for her after just one season on the air.

