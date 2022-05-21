Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, May 27, 2022?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are you about to treat yourself to another great batch of comedy within a matter of hours?

We know that this is the sort of show that in theory, you’d want to see throughout the year. However, that’s never been the case. This is a show that does 21 or 22-episode seasons, ends in May, and then goes off the air in the summer. If it didn’t operate like this and did episodes almost every week, there’s zero chance they would retain the same cast for long periods of time.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, the news that we’ve got within this piece is both good and bad. While we know that there is a new episode tonight hosted by Natasha Lyonne, we also know that this is the final one until either September or October. Hopefully, the show will compensate for that tonight with a lot of memorable, creative sketches — and hopefully a few that are timeless and not just super-topical. We’re sure that the cold open will probably fall into that vein.

Tonight’s episode is also important for another big reason, especially in that it may be the final one for several cast members. Given that there are a lot of people who have been a part of SNL for some time, we wouldn’t be shocked if we see a big change-up in the near future. We’re prepared already for Pete Davidson to leave after this season, and there are other reports regarding the future of Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney All three of these cast members have done other shows as of late, and may be interested in doing some different things after being huge parts of this show for years on end.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Saturday Night Live, including a preview for this weekend’s show

What do you want to see on the Saturday Night Live finale when it airs this weekend?

Let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for even more updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







