The Flash season 8 episode 15 spoilers: Where is Iris? The new mystery

Tonight, The Flash season 8 episode 15 is coming on The CW, and at the center of it is a big question: Where is Iris West-Allen?

The answer to this is rather complicated in some ways. Candice Patton’s character is still a part of the series and yet, she’s going to be lost in time and within the Still Force in this episode. As the promo below teases, there’s going to be a good bit of work done in order to bring her back, but that’s not something that 100% will happen right away.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen Iris taken away from the team, and this is why we hope that whatever twists are planned here are somewhat original and stand out from what we’ve seen so far.

In the end, though, you shouldn’t worry too much about the character’s long-term future. In speaking about tonight’s episode to TVLine, showrunner Eric Wallace makes it clear that he has no interest in splitting up WestAllen forever, even if they are apart for the time being:

“Of course Barry and Iris will come back together, but how? And who will they be when they get back together?

“But here’s the great news … As you know very well, I believe in happy endings, so I can tell people right now: this time when they get together, they will be together for the foreseeable future, living happily ever after and all those good things.”

One other question we wonder entering tonight’s episode is simple: How far will Caitlin go to bring back Killer Frost? She’s desperate to have it happen, but her efforts could end up leading to some disastrous consequences. This episode in general is described by Wallace as a “prelude” to the final Graphic Novel of the season, and that’s where things could really veer into some unexpected directions.

