Squid Game season 2 spoilers: Creator on early plans, ideas

Is there a reason to be excited about a Squid Game season 2? Absolutely, but a certain degree of patience is also going to be required. The folks at Netflix aren’t going to be releasing the series anytime soon, and the last thing that anyone seems interested in doing right now is rushing things along.

The important thing to do right now is accumulate ideas, and that is precisely what show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is currently doing.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, it was indicated that the writer/director only has about three pages’ worth of ideas as of right now as to what he wants to do moving forward. Meanwhile, he did offer up the following tease:

“Humanity is going to be put to a test through those games once again … I want to ask the question, ‘Is true solidarity between humans possible?’”

So much of Squid Game season 1 was about a divide between the rich and the poor; the show was biting, satirical, and shocking. What Hwang speaks to here is probably an ideal, but it is a fascinating thing to test.

Unfortunately, we’re at least a year and a half away from season 2 arriving, if not longer. The Vanity Fair reports that a late 2023/2024 window for the show remains likely. It does make sense for no one to rush things along here; the first season was so innovative and bold that the last thing anyone should do is rush things along and give us a half-hearted sequel at the end. There may be concerns about lightning striking twice here in the first place.

