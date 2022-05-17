Is Missy Peregrym leaving FBI? Why is Maggie Bell still gone?

Is Missy Peregrym leaving FBI? Are you worried tonight about the status of the character Maggie Bell? It you have questions about her tonight, we understand. The character nearly died as a result of sarin gas earlier this season and ever since, she’s been in recovery.

If there is one thing that FBI has done a good job at in the aftermath of what happened here, it is show a certain element of realism here. They aren’t trying to paint a picture here where the character recovers right away, which is 100% a smart thing. After all, this is indicative of what would happen in real life! There’s no real way that someone like her would get back into the field right away; she has to deal with not only the physical recovery, but also the emotional trauma that stems from a situation like this.

Here’s the good news: Maggie is not going to be gone forever. The plan is for the character to return, pending some surprise over the final two episodes, early on in season 5. Given that the show has been renewed through season 6, in theory there’s a chance for a lot of good stuff with her coming up.

As for why Missy is gone in the first place, here’s an update for those who haven’t heard as of yet: The actress is on maternity leave, as she’s was a couple of years ago when Hailey Upton typically came over to the FBI world. This time around, the show is filling the void left by her absence with Shantel VanSanten’s character of Nina Chase, who in theory could pop up here and there down the road.

