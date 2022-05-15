Saturday Night Live: Post Malone performs ‘Cooped Up’ with Roddy Ricch

Tonight Post Malone was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, and from the get-go, we expected that there would be some memorable moments through that.

After all, we’re talking about one of the bigger stars in music from the past few years, and also someone who doesn’t have to rely that much on pyrotechnics or dancers to put on a good show. His first song was “Cooped Up,” a track that is a collaboration with Roddy Ricch. Why is that important? Well, he was originally set to be a musical guest earlier this season before circumstances changed and he had to pull out due to a possible virus exposure. (He was replaced by Bleachers at the last minute.)

Having Roddy do his feature in the song tonight felt like SNL did right by him, and also allowed them to have another musical guest at the same time. Of course, it also helps that “Cooped Up” is a legitimately good song. For starters, it’s super-sketchy! One of the hardest things about it is the simple fact that right when it gets firmly stuck in your head, it’s over and you wish that it was around for a little while longer.

Still, we feel like the performance tonight achieved precisely what Post Malone set out for it to do in the first place: It got people talking about him and, hopefully, streaming more of his music. We could easily see the show tonight reaching some viewers beyond his typical fanbase, and they’ll at least check out some of the other stuff that is in his catalogue.

Remember that for the SNL finale next week, we’re going to be seeing a performance from Japanese Breakfast — it’s a surprising choice, but one we’re excited about.

