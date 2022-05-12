Legacies canceled at The CW; no season 5 coming

The CW has made a number of brutal cancellations over the past several weeks, but this one may hurt the most. Legacies is now done after four seasons on the air.

Seeing the final curtain drop so suddenly on the supernatural drama starring Danielle Rose Russell is sad on its own. However, that’s before you look at the shows that came before it. For a solid thirteen years now, we’ve had something pertaining to The Vampire Diaries on the air, whether it be the original show, The Originals, and now of course this one. Losing it in such an abrupt way is really sad, since the end of Legacies could have been some huge, celebratory affair commemorating the entire franchise on a decade-plus if fun stories.

Yet, cancellations are the way of things in the world of The CW, and this is arguably the most stunning day of cancellations in the network’s history. The massive disposal of programming comes as there are reports of the network being sold; we already know that one of its producing studios in Warner Bros. has a new parent company in Warner Bros. Discovery, and we’ve seen that they are working to further consolidate their shows. The CW also has not reportedly been profitable in some time, and that may have been a driving force in this decision.

Unfortunately, Legacies is not coming back on the air until June, and we can only hope that the remaining episodes offer up at least some sort of closure. Otherwise, we’re looking at a situation where we could have a rather empty and unsatisfactory end to Hope’s journey.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

