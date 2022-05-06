Saturday Night Live: Selena Gomez to host (finally!) May 14 episode

Here’s something we’re shocked has never happened before: Selena Gomez is set to host an episode of Saturday Night Live.

Today, NBC confirmed that the singer and Only Murders in the Building star will head to Studio 8H as the host for their May 14 episode. Meanwhile, Post Malone should be the musical guest.

On paper, Gomez seems like a pitch-perfect person to hire as a host for this show. She’s got a history as a comedic performer that dates all the way back to her days on the Disney Channel, where she had experience acting in front of an audience. She’s also performed thousands of concerts and has plenty of people around her to ask for advice. As a matter of fact, she works with Steve Martin and Martin short on Only Murders in the Building, and they’ve each hosted the show on a multitude of occasions!

(We’ll go ahead and say it — we’d be shocked if Short and Martin do not make a cameo in this episode in some shape or form. The new season of their Hulu series is going to be coming out in the months ahead.)

SNL is closing in on the end of its season now, but there is still one episode beyond this one on May 21. NBC has not announced a host yet, but don’t be surprised if it is either a former cast member or someone else big. (Personally, we’re hoping for Bill Hader.) This is most likely going to be the final episode for at least a couple of cast members; the show’s been lucky to not lose some of their biggest stars over the past few seasons, but the future of people like Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, and Cecily Strong remains unclear. Kenan Thompson has said he has no intention of leaving, so we’ll have to take his word for it.

The late-night sketch show is returning this weekend, with Doctor Strange himself in Benedict Cumberbatch coming back to host.

What do you think about Selena Gomez finally becoming the host of Saturday Night Live?

