Moon Knight season 1 episode 6 (finale) trailer: Marc Spector’s big battle

Wednesday night on Disney+ you’re going to have a chance to see Moon Knight season 1 episode 6. This is the dramatic finale, and it’s going to be one where the entire story could change.

To better prepare you, the folks over at Disney+ have released a new trailer (see below). How would we describe it? In a word, epic. While there is some old footage in this preview, there are also opportunities to get a few glimpses into some other important stuff, as well. You get a chance to see in here Marc Spector preparing for what is going to be a showdown like no other with Arthur Harrow. We tend to think that he’s played a big part in the mental crisis that Marc and Steven Grant both have been forced to endure as of late. The preview suggests that we could be seeing more of Moon Knight than we have over the past couple of weeks, and that in itself is exciting.

Alas, this promo doesn’t do a whole lot to indicate what’s going to happen with Steven, whose fate was certainly left up in the air at the end of episode 5. Our hope is that at this point, Marc will realize that he needs him just as much as Steven has at times needed Marc. These two can have a symbiotic relationship, and it doesn’t have to be a situation where they are in constant conflict with one another.

Of course, we can also go ahead and note that Layla is going to have more of a role in the finale than she has as of late, which is definitely something that we welcome. We do find her romantic subplot with Marc/Steven entertaining and a nice change of pace for the series.

This Wednesday, experience the epic season finale of Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/qTV7UGm7G4 — Moon Knight (@moonknight) May 2, 2022

