Is Power Book IV: Force new tonight on Starz? Will we be seeing more from Tommy Egan sooner rather than later? It absolutely goes without saying we want more of his journey, his grief, and all of his plans from here.

We know that season 1 concluded in a particularly tragic way for Joseph Sikora’s character, as he lost one of the people most loyal to him in Liliana. Even if they weren’t romantically intertwined there was some sort of love there; she helped him build an empire that was his, and that is something he never had.

Unfortunately, we’re not going to be seeing Tommy’s journey continue tonight, or any other point in the immediate future. There is no episode airing on Starz and if we had to guess, we won’t see Force back until early 2023. We’ll wait a while, though, before handing down any further news on that subject.

Is Tommy’s story coming up going to be one based on revenge? That may not be the only component to it, but we’re kidding ourselves if we believe that this is not somewhere on his mind. This is a guy who is going to be understandably enraged over Liliana’s death, but the problem is him not knowing who is responsible. A part of his plan will be moving forward with the goal of getting answers, and the other part will be establishing another empire. We don’t foresee him wanting to move forward with Dahlia, mostly because there are clearly too many messy parts and he looked done with it in the finale. With that in mind, we expect more of a “traditional” business operation from him now.

What do you think is next for Tommy on Power Book IV: Force season 2?

