Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Are we going to get an emotionally-charged Kevin Pearson story in just a few hours?

If you haven’t seen the previews out there already for “The Night Before the Wedding,” just know that this could be one of the most important stories for this character so far. After all, we could finally learn who is the right person for him! While we’re not sure the answer will please everyone (that feels impossible), the writers have promised time and time again that they are planning to give us closure. We want to believe them to the best of our ability.

Luckily, we can go ahead and confirm that episode 14 is airing tonight, and you can see the official synopsis below:

04/26/2022 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : The night before Kate’s wedding, Kevin’s love life takes an unexpected turn. TV-PG

At present, there are three contenders for Kevin’s heart in Cassidy, Sophie, and the wedding singer Arielle. The latter feels like an obvious red herring; we don’t think the show is going to spent seasons building up something with Cassidy and/or Sophie to then pair him up with someone random. It’s really between the other two, and there are arguments to be made for both!

However, there are also hurdles. Remember that Sophie is seemingly still married, and that Cassidy had previously expressed little interest in a romantic relationship with Justin Hartley’s character. Sure, they hooked up once in the past, but they’ve also moved into a rather different place.

