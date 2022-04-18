The Blacklist season 9 spoilers: Mozhan Marnò back as Samar!

Go ahead and consider this some The Blacklist season 9 news that we did not see coming, but we’re absolutely thrilled to share.

According to a new report from E! News, former series regular Mozhan Marnò is going to be returning to the NBC drama for the upcoming Friday, May 6 episode titled “The Bear Mask.” That’s an unusual name for an episode, and that does suggest on some level that we’re getting an atypical hour as opposed to a traditional Blacklister-of-the-week story.

New The Blacklist video! Take a look below in the event you want to watch our most-recent episode review. We’ll be back before long with another discussion on what’s coming, so remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to make sure you don’t miss that.

The outlet claims that within this episode, Amir Arison’s character is looking towards “an unusual outlet for release” after “feeling the weight of recent pressures.” What does this mean? It’s far too early to tell, but we could envision a big part of this story being a dream sequence of sorts. Samar was suffering from aphasia the last time we saw the character, and it is a condition that can cause someone to forget a number of words or phrases. It’s hard to know what version of her we’d see if we are seeing her in the present, and that makes us wonder if this version exists mostly in Aram’s head.

No matter how the character is back, it’s a thrill that the series is continuing to honor some of its past. It’s also enough to make us wonder if we’ll see either Ryan Eggold or Megan Boone back before the end of the series, though that’s a little bit harder since both of those characters are dead.

