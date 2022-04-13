Blue Bloods season 12 finale: Who could face biggest cliffhanger?

With the Blue Bloods season 12 finale set to arrive on CBS in early May, now seems like the right time to wonder how things could end. Are we going to be seeing an enormous cliffhanger at the very end of the story? Could someone undergo a big change in their lives?

One of the things that we know about the show is that they don’t often do huge, life-or-death cliffhangers at the end of the season. Instead, they’ll just introduce stories to be paid off down the road. Take, for example, the introduction of Joe Hill, or the engagement of Jamie and Eddie. If there’s a big ending, it is probably going to be in the vein.

So what sort of surprise could the writers give us? We do think there are a few possibilities here worth thinking about.

A change in Eddie’s career – We do think that she could be doing more work with SVU in the future, or developing a specialty that is somewhat different from everyone else in the family. That would allow her to get some unique storylines in the future.

Erin’s formal run at DA – This is something that could set up a fantastic election storyline moving into season 13 (which hasn’t been renewed yet, but we’re hopeful). After all of the debating back and forth on this, we do think the writers should just go for it.

A promotion for Jamie? – That’s 100% possible, especially since we tend to believe the character will be Commissioner someday down the road.

Something more sad… – While we don’t think the writers are going to kill of Henry, there is a story about a troubling medical diagnosis on the next new episode. That could cause some sort of change to his living situation or how he is cared for down the road.

What do you most want to see take place on the Blue Bloods season 12 finale?

