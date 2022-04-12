FBI: International season 1 episode 18 spoilers: A look towards ‘Uprooting’

Next week’s FBI: International season 1 episode 18 carries with it the title of “Uprooting.” Are you curious to get a little bit more insight on what lies ahead here?

It probably shouldn’t be a shock that we’re heading to yet another country in France during this episode, mostly because this is something we’ve seen here time and time again. One of the biggest challenges that the crew of this show inevitably has to face every year is trying to make each individual place stand out. We don’t believe that this is an altogether easy task and yet, time and time again, they find some unique ways to make it work.

As for the case itself, you’re going to see in here a story about protesters, American sentiment, and a whole lot more. Check out the full FBI: International season 1 episode 18 synopsis for more insight on what lies ahead:

“Uprooting” – When an American vintner is shot and killed on his wine estate in France, the Fly Team must determine if the region’s local protest group with a history of violence against foreigners is to blame, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, April 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

For those curious about the stories coming up on the other side of this, rest assured that there’s also another episode on April 26! The series, plus the rest of the franchise, will be on a brief hiatus in early May. Luckily, it will come back on the other side with more episodes leading into the finale on May 24.

