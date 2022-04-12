Abbott Elementary season 2 premiere date hopes over at ABC

Following the season 2 finale over at ABC, when can you expect Abbott Elementary season 2 to premiere? Will it be fairly soon?

There are a couple different things that we will talk through here, but let’s start off with some of the good news: There is going to be another season coming to the network in the near future! It was already renewed earlier this year, and that comes on the heels of it being one of the surprise hits of the season. Not only is the show funny, but it’s actually captured the experience of working at school better than a number of other shows out there. It is relatable to teachers without it ever feeling like it is mocking them.

So now, let’s get into the next order of business in figuring out when the show is actually going to come back. If we had to make an educated guess here, we think ABC is going to want it back in the fall. When you have a hit show that is loved by critics and audiences alike, it makes almost no sense to wait on a midseason premiere date again. We’d bring it back and give it more of a promotional platform than ever before. There’s still a lot of potential for it to grow its audience over the summer, which could lead to even more people watching it in season 2.

It may sound somewhat weird to say, but we do think a certain amount of ABC’s comedy future could depend on this show. When you think about it, many of their other hits are either ending or are pretty long in the tooth. They need some new blood to generate headlines and help other shows get off the ground. Abbott Elementary is a great starting-off point for the next generation.

