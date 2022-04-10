This Is Us season 6 episode 12 photo: More Kate, Toby struggles

Moving into This Is Us season 6 episode 12 on NBC this Tuesday, we had hoped that most of the story with Kate and Toby would be settled. While we never wanted to see them get divorced, at a certain point we do want to see them move forward and happy. We’d like to just be on the other side of the split before too long.

Yet, we still haven’t gotten there in the show’s present-day timeline, even though it feels like that moment is coming sooner rather than later.

The image above is one of the latest ones released by the network for the upcoming “Katoby,” and the expressions on Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan’s faces really say it all. It’s clear at this point that these two are going to be going through a lot still and at some point, they have to decide when and how they want to move forward. They’ll continue to co-parent, and we really hope that in the end things can remain amicable.

One of the things that we continue to hope for is, ironically, simply that: Hope. We don’t want to live in a world on this show where we continue to see near-constant drama with some of these characters. Both of them deserve the right to be happy, and to get at least most of what they want out of their lives. This episode could be a chance for us to see some of that play out, or at the very least, this is what we are hoping.

