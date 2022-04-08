Blue Bloods season 12 episode 19 return date: The last before finale

After tonight’s new episode, it only makes sense to want the Blue Bloods season 12 episode 19 return date. Won’t most people want a new episode every week?

In a perfect world, the answer to that particular question is probably yes, but we rarely ever get everything we want in the TV world. The truth here is that there is no new installment on CBS next and beyond just that, there’s not one set for the following week, either. The plan as of right now is for episode 19, titled “Tangled Up in Blue,” to come out on Friday, April 29. We’re so far away from this story airing that unfortunately, there isn’t a lot of information about it yet.

The one important thing that we can say is that unfortunately, this is the penultimate episode of the season. There are only 20 episodes currently set for season 12, with the finale set for Friday, May 6. It is a bummer to be saying goodbye to this season before we get too deep into May, but we can sit here and write with relative confidence that there’s going to be more on the other side. As of this writing, there is thankfully zero evidence that season 12 is going to be the final one. We’d honestly be shocked in the event that the renewal isn’t announced before episode 19 airs.

As for why we’re not getting 22 episodes like we have seen in the past, the truth is that the global health crisis is still making its presence felt in a big way on this industry. Production is moving faster than it was a year ago, but we’re still not at the place that we were back in 2019 before all of this started.

