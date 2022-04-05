The Blacklist season 9 episode 17 spoilers: Is someone getting kidnapped?

The more that we’re hearing about The Blacklist season 9 later this season, the more it looks like a tough time for the Task Force. No matter what episode we’re talking about them, something terrible seems to be going down!

Moving forward this season, it looks as though someone could be getting arrested. Now, we’re learning that the upcoming April 22 episode “El Conejo” is going to feature someone getting kidnapped by a cartel. Basically, this feels like the sort of action-packed story that is going to require a good bit of Raymond Reddington’s help.

While there may not be too much in the way of insight out there about this story right now, we do think The Blacklist season 9 episode 17 synopsis offers up a few decent hints:

04/22/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : When a member of The Task Force is captured by the leader of a cartel, they turn to Red for guidance. Red investigates a seemingly impossible heist.

While none of this 100% suggests we’re going to get answers to any of the show’s larger mysteries, we’re not going to sit here and deny that it sounds like anything less than a good time — and we’re not sure we need things to be any more complicated than that. We just need the Blacklister cases to really get going again, as the last two haven’t worked as well for an array of different reasons.

