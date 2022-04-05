The Blacklist season 9 finale date confirmed; what this means

If you’ve been eager when The Blacklist season 9 is officially going to wrap things up, wait no more! NBC officially confirmed this today in a new press release and thanks to this, we have a good sense as to how everything will shape up the rest of the way.

First and foremost, we should go ahead and confirm this: There are no hiatuses the rest of the season. Unless NBC stacks two episodes on one night and does something weird with their schedule, you will get a new installment every Friday from now until the season ends.

New The Blacklist video! Take a look below to get some of our thoughts on what could be coming on Friday’s new installment. Once you do just that, we suggest that you also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! This is the #1 way to make sure you don’t miss any other updates.

There are 22 episodes in season 9 overall (same as season 8), and it continues to be remarkable that the show is pulling out these orders during the global health crisis. The finale is set for Friday, May 27. While that is technically outside the “sweeps” period that most broadcast networks covet (May sweeps ends this year on May 25), we don’t think NBC cares all that much in this instance. Remember that last year, they aired The Blacklist up until June.

We know entering this finale that it is not the end of the series; James Spader himself announced the season 10 renewal earlier this year! Even if the show doesn’t get a ton of promotion these days, it does have a loyal audience and is popular all over the world. It’s far too early to tell if season 10 will be the final one, but we’re honestly just grateful that the show is lasting for that long in the first place.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What do you want to see on The Blacklist season 9 finale?

How do you think the story could be setting the stage for a season 10? Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







