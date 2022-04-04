Grammys 2022 opening: Silk Sonic perform ‘777’ in Las Vegas

The opening of the Grammys is, without a doubt, one of the most important moments of the night. After all, it sets the tone! It’s one of the things that will get everyone talking … or at least get them talking about something that isn’t the Oscars.

We figured that we would see an epic performance to kick off the night, and we got that in the form of Silk Sonic playing in Las Vegas. The duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak brought a touch of classic soul to the proceedings with their performance of “777.” The duo have such a fabulous old-school charm to how they perform, and you saw that here from the outfit choices to the swagger to the background musicians. Also, Anderson still does something that we always appreciate: Sing while playing the drums — so rarely do you get to see a drummer also serve as a frontman!

Given the widespread appeal of both of these guys, plus the high-energy styling of “777,” it made perfect sense for them to open this show. This was a fantastic performance, and the only thing we’re bummed about right now is the lack of audience enthusiasm. Sure, we understand that these are fellow artists and industry types, but where was the screaming and/or going nuts.

All of this transitioned directly into a brief opening from Trevor Noah and while worthy of a few laughs, it really wasn’t what we hoped it would be. Noah’s a legitimately funny guy, but it felt like either he or the show didn’t want to go too hard with the jokes. Is this a response to the events from last week? Probably not. In general the Grammys just like to focus almost entirely on the music. That’s why so many awards are handed out before the show even starts.

