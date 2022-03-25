The Blacklist season 9 episode 13: How Reddington, Cassandra reunite

Tonight The Blacklist season 9 episode 13 is coming back with another new episode; could there be a lot of fun crammed into this one!

While we of course would love more news on Liz Keen and the tracker this week, we’re not altogether sure that “Genuine Models Inc.” is going to provide that. Instead, this story will feature the return of Joely Richardson as Cassandra Bianchi, and we’re going to see a story that, one some level, will be about a heist. The latest preview over at Syfy Fire seems to strongly indicate that as the two reunite at a memorial.

This preview serves as an introduction of sorts for Weecha as she meets Cassandra for the first time, plus also learns about her line of work. It is a ruby necklace that is at the forefront of the story coming up, and we’re of course quite excited about how that will play into everything else that transpires.

What we find ourselves wondering is why Reddington will spend so much time indulging in this caper in the event it has nothing to do with the tracker at all. The only real guess we can gather is that he is waiting to get more information on that from Aram and the Task Force and if there is something he must do in order to keep himself busy in the interim, so be it. We imagine that it has to be rather tough waiting around for an answer that isn’t altogether obvious.

