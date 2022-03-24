Killing Eve season 4 episode 6 spoilers: Can Eve get revenge?

This week Killing Eve season 4 episode 6 is going to be available on AMC+, and vengeance could be a big part of the story here. Remember that Villanelle was shot by an arrow at the end of this past installment, which was enough to make Eve feel like she was gone for good.

Of course, us on the outside were never that worried about this for a multitude of reasons. Take, for example, the fact that killing off Villanelle three episodes before the end would just make everyone enraged. Also, Helene’s goal here may have just been making Eve think that Villanelle was gone. It’s similar to Eve making Helene think that something had happened to her daughter when in the end, she was okay.

New Killing Eve video! take a look below to get our thoughts on this past episode of the show. After you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. We’ll have another discussion of episode 6 shortly after it arrives!

The title for this episode is “Oh Goodie, I’m the Winner” and if you look below, you can get a few more details via the upcoming synopsis:

Eve and Villanelle reunite before parting to pursue their own missions, which leads Villanelle to another assassin in The Twelve; Eve moves closer to achieving her revenge mission; Carolyn is forced to face a ghost from her past.

The Carolyn storyline is most likely a reference to Lars, who she was able to track down on this past episode. We know that in some ways, both she, Villanelle, and Eve have similar missions at this point in working to take down the Twelve. What separates them, of course, is what they’re willing to do in order to make that happen. We just hope that there are a few different surprises/twists that we have a chance to see along the way here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Killing Eve right now

What do you most want to see on Killing Eve season 4 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stay here at the site to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: AMC+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







