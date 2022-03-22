The Blacklist season 9 episode 15 spoilers: Who is Andrew Kennison?

When The Blacklist season 9 episode 15 is going to air on NBC come April 8, we could get a lot more information on Andrew Kennison. After all, his name is in the title for this hour!

So who is Andrew? How important is he to the central storylines this season? Well, we just heard his name this past Friday, so it’s clear he is going to be a part of the narrative for a little while.

New The Blacklist video! Take a look below for our full review of this past installment. Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are other updates coming all season, from reviews to further theories.

Here is what we know about Kennison so far: He is an MIT grad student who Cooper’s blackmailer was desperate to relocate. He wanted a new name and a new life for him. As for the reason, that’s where things get a little more ambiguous. There’s certainly more to Andrew than anyone knows, and as it turns out, he could be connected more to Raymond Reddington than anyone realized. Just check out the full The Blacklist season 9 episode 15 synopsis below for more insight on that very thing:

04/08/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Tensions rise when Cooper’s search for his blackmailer overlaps with the Task Force’s latest Blacklist case.

Are we going to get answers on the blackmailer story before the end of the season? We sure hope so, mostly so that we don’t end up having both this and the story of the tracker/the night of Liz’s death going until the finale. It feels like in order to have full closer on one, we need a little resolution on the other.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9 episode 15?

What do you think is going to happen when it comes to Andrew Kennison? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







