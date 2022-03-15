NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 14: Daniela Ruah & ‘Pandora’s Box’

There are a handful of things to be excited about in regards to NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 14, starting with this: Daniela Ruah is directing! We’re thrilled that the longtime series star continues to get these opportunities so late in the show’s run, and also that we’re going to see her take on episodes that allow for so many different sorts of content. We know that this show can do action, comedy, and drama all within the span of a few short minutes, and that could be very much present in what we see here.

Another exciting there here is that this episode, titled “Pandora’s Box,” is actually the second of two episodes that are set for March 27. To make up for that long hiatus in late January and most of February, CBS is giving us all sorts of good stuff this month!

The full NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 14 synopsis below presents at least a small picture of what we are going to see down the road:

“Pandora’s Box” – NCIS investigates the robbery of a high-end arts storage by going undercover as potential buyers on the black market, to find who is behind the stolen items, on the second of back-to-back episodes of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. The episode was directed by series star Daniela Ruah.

Of course, we do have a lot of questions about what’s going to happen in regards to some long-term Kensi stories. When is Kessler going to be a part of this show again, for example? We don’t exactly like the guy (he’s horrendous), but absolutely he has been established as a significant part of this world and her journey.

