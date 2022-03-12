Chicago PD season 9 episode 16 promo: Is Voight short on options?

Chicago PD season 9 episode 16 is coming to NBC this Tuesday! There is absolutely a lot of stuff to be excited about — and then there are reasons for concern.

So where do we start things off here? Well, this is a very dramatic show — there’s no reason to start here with anything other than concern. Voight is desperately chasing a dangerous cartel leader. He wants to bring him down, but the big problem is a real lack of concrete proof tying him to any of it. This is a guy who has no close connections, no girlfriend, and very few people in general who can rat him out. He’s smart, and Voight doesn’t want to drum up charges that won’t stick in the end.

When you consider all of this, there’s really only one solution to deal with this problem: Get creative.

In the promo below for “Closer,” you can see that much of it may come down to informant Anna Avalos being able to move in on the target. The title itself is a reference for how she needs to get close to him but in doing this, she’s putting herself in great peril. This is a story about trust, about peril, and also about how far Voight is willing to go in order to ensure justice. This past episode with Burgess and Ruzek was powerful, and while we don’t think that episode 16 is trying to match that per se, there is an expectation to not give us much of a letdown on the other side. We want to see things escalate and have Intelligence be challenged! As we do inch ever closer to the end of the season, that is going to make things more imperative than ever.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Chicago PD right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 9 episode 16?

How difficult do you think this situation is going to be for Voight? Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some more updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss those. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







