Blue Bloods season 12: Marisa Ramirez on idea of Danny, Baez romance

Are Danny and Baez ever going to get together on Blue Bloods? We know this is something a lot of people out there want. After all, we’ve heard the clamoring for it for years!

Yet, we’ve also gotten pretty clear indications over time that this is probably not going to happen. Showrunner Kevin Wade seems to be opposed to it based on past comments, and nobody has ever said for sure it’s happening. Speaking to TV Insider, Marisa Ramirez also didn’t say a whole lot to make us confident such a pairing could come about:

I wish I knew! Danny and Maria are in such a great place. Sometimes taking things to another level only complicates things.

We do still think Danny/Baez is theoretically possible as a romantic pairing down the road, but if the show goes there, it probably wouldn’t be until the final season. We don’t think the writers want to repeat themselves since they’ve already done the whole partners-turned-lovers story with Jamie and Eddie. The problem that comes with not getting Danny and Baez together is that it’s hard to have many other love interests on the show. There just isn’t enough space in an episode! Sure, you can bring someone like Maggie around a few times a season, but that feels like it when you consider everything else the writers are trying to balance. Remember that we haven’t even seen Nicky at any point this season, and there’s also Joe Hill that the writers are coming up with stories for here and there.

Following last night’s big 250th episode, be prepared now for Blue Bloods to be on a little bit of a hiatus. The plan will be for it to return on April 1, and with an episode directed by none other than star Bridget Moynahan! You can read a little bit more about that over at the link here.

