Blue Bloods season 12 episode 17 return date for ‘Hidden Motive’

After tonight’s new episode, it only makes sense to want to know the Blue Bloods season 12 episode 17 return date at CBS. After all, how will the show follow up the 250th episode?

The first thing that we should note here is that, unfortunately, you’ll be waiting for a long time to see the next new episode. Because of the NCAA Tournament, there is no new episode next week, and the same goes for the week after. The earliest you can expect the series back right now is Friday, April 1, when it is currently set to return with “Hidden Motive.” In addition to this being a big hour of TV for a lot of the characters, it also marks Bridget Moynahan’s directorial debut. Isn’t that exciting? We’re always thrilled to see a cast member get to do a chance to do something a little bit different, especially after spending so much time in a singular role.

Below, you can get a handful of additional details on what’s next courtesy of the Blue Bloods season 12 episode 17 synopsis:

“Hidden Motive” – Frank is blindsided when Mayor Chase bypasses him with a request for Jamie to head his security detail. Also, Danny and Baez investigate the murder of a wealthy college student; Eddie experiences tension with her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), when she arrests an protestor against his wishes; and Anthony scrambles to help his half-brother when he fears money woes are leading his sibling down the wrong path, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Episode marks series star Bridget Moynahan’s directorial debut.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you want to see as we move into Blue Bloods season 12 episode 17?

Are you sad to be waiting a long time in order to see it? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, stay at the site to make certain you don’t miss any other updates on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







