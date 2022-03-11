The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes

Following the big season 4 finale today, do you want to get more news when it comes to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5?

There are absolutely a few different things to dive into here, but let’s begin with the following: Another season is going to happen! However, it’s going to be the final one. This was first confirmed last month, with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke saying the following:

“Amy, Dan [Palladino, executive producer], and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “The dozens of awards cement Maisel’s legacy in many ways, but what’s even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life.

“This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season … I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series.”

So when will season 5 premiere?

That’s mostly going to come down to when Amy Sherman-Palladino and the production team can get together the episodes and, from there, when they can be shot. We think the goal would be to have them ready in 2023, and that seems possible given that the global health crisis has played a little bit less of a factor as of late in shows being delayed.

We definitely understand anyone feeling a little bit down that season 5 is the final one; yet, we’re also pretty darn grateful that the show made it this far in the first place. Just think about it like this: How many streaming shows even make it this far? It’s not many…

What do you most want to see in terms of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5?

