Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 11: The last before finale

Next week on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 11, there’s a pretty momentous story you are going to have a chance to see. After all, it’s one that builds towards the finale!

So is this the season 5 finale, or the end of just the first half? MTV isn’t saying, but the promo below makes it very clear that there are only two episodes left. Also, they’re just about as crazy as anything you’ve seen all season. Deena and Snooki has some antics planned, Pauly D prepares for one of the best days of his life, and what happens when the roomies get in front of a lie-detector test? Let’s just say that one of the responses comes back as inconclusive and that’s probably going to cause even more drama.

We wish there was more information out there for the episode, but we’re waiting to learn a little bit more about it. Think in terms of an official synopsis, or some sort of other insight all about how this season will cap off. Right now, it’s starting to look like one big party, but there has to be something more to this, right? That’s at least what we would hope for.

So will there be more beyond these upcoming two episodes, whether it be another season or a second part of this one? We tend to think so, in part because what else does MTV really have? They have only a small handful of hit reality shows at this point. They need whatever they can get to continue to get people talking in 2022.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Jersey Shore Family Vacation right now

What do you most want to see on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to make 100% certain you don’t miss other updates. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

"I need a piña colada." 🍹🥥🍍 Only 2 episodes left but they're a blast in a glass. See you NEXT JERZDAY! #JSFamilyVacation pic.twitter.com/X8zrfBgbuF — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) March 11, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







