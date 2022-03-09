Julian McMahon leaving FBI: Most Wanted; how does Jess LaCroix exit?

The big news entering tonight’s FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 14 was that Julian McMahon was to be leaving the show. Yet, there was still a larger mystery that remained — how in the world the character would say goodbye.

Obviously, it goes without saying that going into the episode, we wanted to know that he was going to be okay — and that potentially, Jess LaCroix and Sarah were going to have a happy and fruitful future. These are two characters who have collectively gone through a lot. (We assumed that Sarah would also be leaving, given that Jen Landon does have another gig over on Yellowstone.) The synopsis entering the episode suggested that these two were going to get a chance to embark on a vacation, and maybe this just allows Jess to realize that there are other things he wants to do away from the Bureau.

So long as the ending was not surprisingly tragic and heart-shattering, we presumed that we’d be okay when the dust settles.

