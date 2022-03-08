Big Sky season 2 episode 11 spoilers: Is Ronald actually going to die?

As we prepare for Big Sky season 2 episode 11 on ABC next week, let’s go ahead and ask the age-old question: Will Ronald still be around when it’s over?

There have been a solid four or five times this season when we thought this character was going to die and yet, it hasn’t happened. That’s one of the most remarkable things about this story, even though Ronald’s still a central villain and we do want to see him taken out. Maybe that doesn’t mean killed — he could end up arrested!

Regardless, the more that we look towards Thursday night’s new episode, the more that it’s going to become clear that Ronald’s injuries are actually going to take their toll on him. Will that actually lead to his demise?

Below, you can check out the full Big Sky season 2 episode 11 synopsis with some additional insight on what lies ahead:

“Do No Harm” – Situations turn dire all over town as Jenny races to find a missing Max and Rachel. Cassie and Lindor are forced to accept the help of a badly injured Wolf, and Ronald’s injuries begin to get the better of him. Meanwhile, the Bhullar family has finally reunited, but the mysterious arrival of her father has escalated Ren and Jag to a whole new level of sibling rivalry on an all-new episode of “Big Sky,” THURSDAY, MARCH 10 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

If we had to muster a guess about the title, it could be tied to whether or not it’s a good idea to treat someone like Ronald. “Do No Harm” is a likely reference to a key part of any doctor’s code: Help someone, no matter who they are and what they’ve done. We know, after all, that Ronald has done some terrible things.

