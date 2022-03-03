Chicago PD season 9 episode 15 spoilers: Who is in grave danger?

We don’t have to say too much to get you excited and/or nervous about Chicago PD season 9 episode 15 airing on NBC next week. Based on early details, it looks as though a major character is in danger.

The title here alone is enough to make us worry: “Gone.” Does that mean gone for good? Not necessarily, but it’s enough to have us shaking in fear for the time being that something absolutely terrible is about to transpire.

Below, you can check out the full Chicago PD season 9 episode 15 synopsis with more updates all about what you can expect to see:

03/09/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : The unit scrambles to search for one of their own who is in grave danger. TV-14

So yea, that’s another warning sign: The fact that NBC is not releasing a lot of information in advance on what’s coming up.

If there is any reason to have hope at the moment, it’s tied to the fact that NBC shows rarely ever kill off a major character in the middle of March. This is usually a premiere/finale thing, and the only time the formula changes is when an actor wants to leave the show or there’s a need for a major creative shake-up. A good example of this is with Julian McMahon’s departure next week on FBI: Most Wanted, which is ironically another show executive-produced by Dick Wolf.

No matter what happens here, remember that there’s plenty of Chicago PD coming on the other side. That means all sorts of opportunities to check out some other intense cases … but also other opportunities to see members of the team in danger.

