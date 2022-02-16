Pam & Tommy season 1 episode 6 spoilers: The deposition

Next week on Pam & Tommy season 1 episode 6, you could see the biggest showcase for Lily James as a performer yet. Alongside that, though, you could also see one of the most emotionally gut-wrenching episodes to date.

Based on the preview released by Hulu for “Pamela in Wonderland,” this is where we could see the complicated deposition play out, one where Pam is put through an arduous process of being asked a series of offensive questions about the tape, who she is, and what her intentions were in the first place. Prepare for a suffocating about of sexism not only within these moments, but also what happens next. If you are Pam, what do you do now that the tape is out there all over the world? How do you process that, especially when so few people seem to have your back?

As has been the case with most of this series, you may know part of the story when it comes to Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, but perhaps not the full story. This is what this show will continue to try and illuminize. Obviously its presented within its own lens, but it’s a far more nuanced conversation about privacy and personal rights than it would seem from the outside looking in. You could look at this as some salacious story about tabloids, but the goal is to dig so much deeper than that.

Don’t be surprised if the deposition ends up coursing its way through most of the episode. Since those scenes could ultimately be a little dry, we would be shocked if there are split up so you don’t see all of them at one time. It could be more of a slow drip in terms of understanding what she went through in those conversations.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Pam & Tommy right now

What do you most want to see when it comes Pam & Tommy season 1 episode 6?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! After you do this, remember to also come back to secure other updates all about the series. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







