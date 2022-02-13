Super Bowl LVI: Mickey Guyton performs the National Anthem!

The National Anthem performance at the Super Bowl is an enormous deal for any singer; it’s also an enormous challenge. There are very few occasions where there will ever be as many people you watching you all at once. There are also a ton of snarky people online who, unfortunately, are looking to pick you apart.

We always have a ton of sympathy for whoever wants to take the metaphorical bull by the horns here; for the sake of Super Bowl LVI, it is none other than country music star Mickey Guyton. She took to SoFi Stadium today in order to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and we’re sure she spent some time in advance thinking about how to make her rendition stand out. You want to honor the tradition of the song; yet, you also don’t want to do the same thing that every other singer has over the years. The challenge here is satisfying people who love the Anthem as-is while also putting your own creative stamp on it.

Entering the performance, we knew that Guyton had the vocal chops in order to nail this; we just had to wait and see how it played out.

So how was her performance of the Anthem tonight? In a word, fantastic. You could hear a few nerves in her voice early on, but she just got stronger and stronger as this progressed. She nailed the big notes, while the staging was also really effective here in between her blue dress and the backup singers all dressed in white. She didn’t try to do too much and yet, she still managed to make a big impact here from start to finish.

