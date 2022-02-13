The Handmaid’s Tale season 5: Is a season 6 100% happening?

In case you had not heard the recent news, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 is currently in production. Could a season 6 be following it up down the road?

Of course, we’ve made it clear that we want the Elisabeth Moss series to last however long the writers and cast want it to. There’s so much fantastic storytelling here, and we want to have a full opportunity to see the downfall of Gilead.

Watch our Handmaid’s Tale season 4 finale review right now! Take a look below to get some thoughts on how things wrapped up there. We’re going to be covering the show more moving forward, so be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are more updates coming that we don’t want you missing.

We’ve said for a while now that we were unsure if we’d get a season 6 or not and yet now, there are reasons to think it could be coming! In a new interview with the Radio Times, Ann Dowd (who plays Aunt Lydia) made it clear that she knows there’s a season 5 and a season 6, and of course she’s the sort of person who would know. Yet, at the same time Hulu has yet to confirm anything. That’s why we would caution you, at least for now, to take this news with a grain of salt. There’s reason to think that more of the show is coming, but we have to wait and see when it gets a green light.

Whenever The Handmaid’s Tale does end, we certainly hope that there’s a proper final-season announcement in advance. The last thing we want here is for things to feel rushed.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale right now

Do you want to see The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 happen at Hulu?

How long do you think the show will last? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Hulu.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







