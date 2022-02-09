Big Sky season 2 episode 9 spoilers: First look at ‘Trust Issues’

Big Sky season 2 episode 9 is going to air on ABC come February 24 after a substantial hiatus; do you want to get more news about it?

The first thing that we should note here is the title for this episode in “Trust Issues.” That alone suggests that everyone is on edge, and for Cassie in particular that makes sense. After the death of her father Joseph, we foresee her scrambling and doing whatever she can to figure out what to do next to get justice. She may not know Ronald’s role in everything as of yet, but we tend to think that this is going to come out sooner rather than later — it’s just a matter of when and then also how.

Want to get a few more details? Then go ahead and check out the full Big Sky season 2 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Trust Issues” – Reeling from the emotional news of Joseph’s death, Jenny and Cassie desperately search for answers. After Bridger and Madison receive a threatening call from Ren, Max and Rachel take matters into their own hands, frantically deciding to confide in Jenny about the drugs and money. Elsewhere, Dietrich becomes hellbent on revenge following his discovery of Travis’ betrayal; and Wolf and Agatha attempt to protect Phoebe, but thanks to Ronald, all does not go according to plan on “Big Sky,” THURSDAY, FEB. 24 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

This is going to be an episode stuffed full of drama and ultimately, shouldn’t that be the best possible way to start off the second part of this season? Big Sky is going to do what it can to keep you on edge, and it’s fair to say we don’t know who is going to make it all the way to the finale.

