Snowfall season 5 promo: Are Franklin, Teddy on the outs?

Snowfall season 5 is coming in just over two weeks, and we’ve got a pretty-darn good sense that things are about to get crazier than ever. Franklin Saint is on the rise, and as he gets more and more power, he also could put everyone around him in even larger amounts of danger.

In the promo below, you can get the sense of some of what’s happening around not just Franklin, but some other people he’s working with, as well. Take, for example, Gustavo: Who is pointing a gun at him? Is a character this big going to die early on?

Watch our most-recent Snowfall video! Take a look below if you want to get our full review of the season 4 finale. We’ll have other coverage of season 5 soon, so be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube so you don’t miss that.

If there’s one thing we are especially concerned about right now, it’s the end of the promo below that shows Teddy seemingly saying something bad about Franklin — at the very least, it suggests that these two could be at odds.

One of the things that we’ve come to know over time with Teddy is that he’s a complicated character: He helps Franklin, but with a slightly different goal in mind. He’s always claimed to put his job first, at times over his own family. Be prepared for a definite push-and-pull this season, and that’s without even considering what happened to Alton at the end of last season. Did he die? Did Teddy kill him? If that took place, it didn’t happen on-screen and we’re left to wit around and wonder for now.

Related – Check out some other updates when it comes to Snowfall

What do you most want to see when it comes to Snowfall season 5?

Do you think something bad will happen to Gustavo or Teddy? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates on the way and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







