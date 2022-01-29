The Gilded Age season 1 episode 2 spoilers: In the weeks ahead…

Are you ready already for The Gilded Age season 1 episode 2? You’ve had a chance to meet a number of characters so far, but this world is only going to get all the more complicated from here.

At the bottom of this article, you can see a promo that showcases some of the drama that is going to lie across a number of the weeks ahead. You’ll see relationships sour, businesses boom, and then also (of course) plenty of lavish costumes and wonderful sets. Even if you did not know that Downton Abbey writer Julian Fellowes was behind this project, it would be apparent from the moment you started watching. The show is essential American Downton, not that this should be a surprise to anyone out there. (You can also see Fellowes in the attached video describe the soul of the show, and also how even Christine Baranski’s character has a certain delight to her despite her wickedness.)

Below, you can also check out the full The Gilded Age season 1 episode 2 synopsis with some more news all about what lies ahead:

Tom Raikes’ visit to New York delights Marian but worries aunt Agnes. An increasingly desperate Peggy seeks legal advice from Mr. Raikes, George takes steps to further his latest business plans, Oscar van Rhijn homes in on young Gladys Russell, and a charity bazaar becomes the source of a dramatic stand after Bertha is slighted.

Will The Gilded Age turn out to be a runaway hit?

We wouldn’t rule that out! We think that at first glance, it was easy to dismiss the show airing on Monday night, or the fact that it took approximately one billion years to make it to the screen. Yet, there’s no denying that it managed to garner a lot of social-media attention following the premiere, and that makes us all the more curious about where things will go from here.

