The Afterparty season 1 episode 4 air date, preview for Apple TV+ show

After its big debut today on Apple TV+, are you curious to learn a little more on The Afterparty season 1 episode 4?

The first order of business here is making it clear what the show’s release plans are — like a number of other streaming services, Apple is adopting a model here where they air the first three installments on the same day. After that, they’re transition outward to a once-a-week schedule. The goal is to get people hooked right away and then after that, allow people a chance to digest and think about each episode. That’s all the more important here given the murder-mystery component at the center of the show.

There is SO much to like about The Afterparty as a whole. Who doesn’t think that a mystery surrounding a high school reunion is a good idea? It’s such a solid premise since there are so many different relationships that you can unpack here. We’ve also got a fantastic cast that includes the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Ilana Grazer, Ben Schwartz, and Dave Franco. While we’re not sure this is a show that would work beyond a single season, we’re just curious to see where things unfold from here.

So many of these episodes are based on different perspectives — for the sake of episode 4, the focus is going to be mostly on Chelsea. The synopsis below gives you a few more hints of what you can expect to see:

Chelsea reveals her not-so-innocent motive: revenge, plain and simple. Her recollection is a tense psychological thriller.

From a creative standpoint, we have to imagine that this show was a hoot to do — not only do you have a fascinating story, but an opportunity to play around with form and style more or less on a weekly basis.

What do you want to see on The Afterparty season 1 episode 4?

Do you think this show has a chance to become Apple TV+’s next great hit? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







