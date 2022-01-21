The Rookie season 4 episode 13 spoilers: Nolan’s new enemy … is a kid?

On The Rookie season 4 episode 13, a new villain is going to emerge for none other than John Nolan. They are fearsome, smart, and are willing to put him and Lucy Chen both through a lot of frustrating times. They also just so happen to be a teenager.

There is something fundamentally hilarious about the story of “Fight or Flight,” airing on January 30. We know that this show does have its fair share of serious moments, but they do find ways to sprinkle in Nathan Fillion’s comedic chops here and there as well.

Rest assured, this episode will also have a serious component to it, as well. For more, check out the full The Rookie season 4 episode 13 synopsis below:

“Fight or Flight” – Officers John Nolan and Lucy Chen must fulfill three quests if they want to get a stolen police helicopter back safely from a teenage thief. Meanwhile, Officer Nyla Harper and Aaron Thorson must guard a convicted cop killer in the hospital following a prison riot on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, JAN. 30 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We really hope this episode packs a lot of good stuff in, given that it’s more than likely going to be the final one until we get around to after the Olympics. In general, a lot of major networks are understandably hesitant to program against the Games; they tend to suck away a lot of viewers, and you can also add to that here the fact that NFL football is also on the air. That’s a double-dose of frustrating stuff that network executives want no part of if they want to protect their shows in the ratings.

